Steaming up on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a steamy start to the weekend here along the coast. With dew points in the mid 70′s and temperatures rising into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, it have felt quite oppressive outside.

We battled a few scattered storms todays, mainly for folks further inland. That rain chance looks more slim for Sunday but makes a rebound as we head into the new week. The new week features multiple days of scattered rain chances from 40-50% with warm temperatures still in the upper 80′s and yes the humidity is not going away.

We watch for some Saharan dust to move into the atmosphere as we head into the mid week so be on the look out for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets!

Tropical activity is trying to brew up in the south west portion of The Gulf along the Yucatan Peninsula and along eastern portions of Mexico. Right now The National Hurricane Center is giving Disturbance 1 as 40% chance for development in the coming 5 days. Although it is too early to track if this will develop to status or where it will go, most models are trending the potential toward either the Texas or Louisiana coast.

