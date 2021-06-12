Sarasota Pulse victim remembered at City Hall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends and loved ones of fallen Sarasota native Eddie Sotomayor gathered in front of Sarasota city hall Saturday morning to honor his memory and the memory of the 48 other victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando five years ago.

“It’s still very hard. Even on five years, even in five years, so much has happened with just the family,” Sotomayor’s aunt, Patty Miller, said. “But he’s in our hearts every day.”

Sotomayor grew up in Sarasota and went to booker high school.

Miller, looked on as the energetic young man she knew was honored by police and city officials.

She remembers Sotomayor’s charm and enthusiasm to start up a family game as the morning turns to noon.

The family still makes sure he’s always with them, five years later.

“We’ll text each other every once in a while to say ‘Hey, I had an Eddie moment today’, or share something that happened to remind us of Eddie,” she said.

One of Sotomayor’s best friends, Robb McGovern, has been organizing these memorial services every year since the shooting.

He said while he was a friend to just one victim, he now feels a closeness to the other 48 as he tries to honor them.

“The grief never fades. But the anger and the hate and the resentment is starting to fade,” McGovern said. “And that allows the memories and the good times that we had with him.”

Next year, there’s hope for a permanent memorial for Sotomayor and the other Pulse nightclub victims.

