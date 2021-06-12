Sarasota Police meet with public about new body cameras

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Farmer’s Market is where residents of the Suncoast could find the Sarasota Police Department Saturday.

The department, led by the Body Worn Camera Program Manager, had a tent set up at the Farmer’s Market to answer public questions, show off the cameras and meet and discuss with the public how the new system is going.

“It’s going really well, all the cameras have been issued out to the officers and all the training is complete. A regular uniformed officer is out on patrol wearing their cameras and making their videos everyday,” says Peter Ferranti, Sarasota Police Department’s Body Camera manager.

Ferranti goes on to say it’s been around two months since some officers have been trained on the cameras. He says they’re dealing with requests from the State Attorney’s Office, to obtain video of arrests, as well as public records requests.

