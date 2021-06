SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that happened overnight on Saturday.

Police responded to the area of North Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301) between 20th St. and 21st St., around 3:20 a.m. Police closed portions of the road for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

