Sarasota Crew rowers reflect on pandemic training and qualifying for Sunday’s A-final

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 2,800 hopeful rowers, competing in 754 boats and 27 events from 183 youth rowing clubs across the United States at gathered at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota to compete for gold and glory.

Including the Sarasota Crew, who is fresh off their 11th straight state championship in April.

“They’re not the fastest kids, but they have shown a lot of heart over the past month,” said Sarasota Crew Coach Casey Galvanek.

Galvanek said going into this season has been difficult and didn’t know what to expect.

“We thought this year was going to be one of those years that we were going to be behind the 8-ball,” said Galvanek. “Everyone else is getting advantages that we typically have that they normally skip over, so it is really exciting that they made the final.”

A happiness that is shared amongst his athletes like University of Pennsylvania commit Troy Reisenberger who said having to train alone on single boats made things more challenging than normal.

“Well we fought through the adversity and we kinda did our best and did the best thing we can really,” said Reisenberger.

That adversity not only came in training changes. Galvanek said it also came with moral challenges as well.

“It was tough being a coach this year not knowing how to handle a pandemic but also knowing how to read your athletics,” said Galvanek.

Reisenberger wasn’t alone in that effort, his teammate and the fellow University of Pennsylvania commit Camille Edwards said respect brought them this far and will carry them into the final.

“Respect is specially built over time and into this race and going into our final on Sunday,” said Edwards.

