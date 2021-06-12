Rainy Season Returns - Soon!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain and thunderstorms have been rare for the first half of June, but that’s about to change. We received more rain in June of 2020 than we have for all of 2021 (9.80″, 5.00″ below average). So far. We’re tracking a small Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere that will spend most of the coming week right over Florida. This Low will produce more thunderstorms and more widespread thunderstorms throughout the week. This will even include some mornings with lingering showers, followed by afternoon storms.

Tropical weather is quiet for the weekend. We’re tracking a slight chance of a storm developing in the far southern Gulf of Mexico in the next five days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

