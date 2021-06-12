Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rainy Season Returns - Soon!

By Mike Modrick
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain and thunderstorms have been rare for the first half of June, but that’s about to change. We received more rain in June of 2020 than we have for all of 2021 (9.80″, 5.00″ below average). So far. We’re tracking a small Low Pressure in the upper atmosphere that will spend most of the coming week right over Florida. This Low will produce more thunderstorms and more widespread thunderstorms throughout the week. This will even include some mornings with lingering showers, followed by afternoon storms.

Tropical weather is quiet for the weekend. We’re tracking a slight chance of a storm developing in the far southern Gulf of Mexico in the next five days.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving motorcycle.
First Alert Traffic: Police and fire on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
Photo of Publix
Local reaction to the Florida Publix shooting
Samantha King
North Port woman sentenced in DUI manslaughter case
Lee Anne Huff, a 5th grade teacher from Clearwater, was charged with DUI
5th grade teacher from Clearwater arrested in Polk County for DUI
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Florida supermarket shooter had recently declared bankruptcy

Latest News

The Suncoast remembers Pulse nightclub shooting on Saturday
Man dies after crash in Manatee County overnight
Police investigating possible shooting.
Roads reopen after Sarasota Police investigates possible shooting
officer pulse
Officer remembers responding to Pulse night club shooting