Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pickup truck crashes into a house in Bradenton

Pickup truck crashes into a home in Bradenton.
Pickup truck crashes into a home in Bradenton.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency crews responded to a call of a pick-up truck crashing into a house.

It happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 64th Street West & 37th Avenue West in Bradenton.

The ABC7 crew on the scene witnessed one person transported to a local hospital. The pickup truck involved was taken away by tow truck.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after crash in Manatee County overnight
Police investigating possible shooting.
Roads reopen after Sarasota Police investigates possible shooting
K9s locate suspects accused of weekend robbery at Circle K
Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Sarasota County
Samantha King
North Port woman sentenced in DUI manslaughter case
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis...
Gov. Ron DeSantis visits the Suncoast, signs Senate Bill 76

Latest News

Pulse
Candlelight Vigil
Rain Needed
West Coast In Need Of Rain
Pulse
City Hall Vigil
Covid
Corona Virus Latest
Non-Invasive PSA Screenings
Men's Health Partnership Offering Free, Non-Invasive PSA Screenings