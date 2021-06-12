Pickup truck crashes into a house in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency crews responded to a call of a pick-up truck crashing into a house.

It happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 64th Street West & 37th Avenue West in Bradenton.

The ABC7 crew on the scene witnessed one person transported to a local hospital. The pickup truck involved was taken away by tow truck.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

