Man dies after crash in Manatee County overnight

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 73-year-old man from Spring Hill has died after failing to make a turn on U.S. 301.

This took place just north of Moccasin Wallow Road early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says he was traveling south in a pickup truck on U.S. 301, approaching a left curve. After failing to make the curve, he traveled on to the west shoulder of U.S. 301 and collided into a concrete culvert.

His truck then went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its roof, into a ditch.

The man was sent to a local hospital in the area, but died soon after he arrived.

