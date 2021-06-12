Advertise With Us
Gov. Ron DeSantis visits the Suncoast, signs Senate Bill 76

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes, if the former president doesn't run again.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Sarasota on Friday morning and signed Senate Bill 76.

This bill is about property insurance and provides an extra hustle if contractors want to file an insurance claim for roofing repairs. This is something legislators say is a dangerous financial practice.

The bill was also a hot-button issue in the state legislature. And unless you were getting a roof repaired or were dealing with your property insurance, you may have never known.

Jesse Curry and Roofing by Curry do not file insurance claims for their roofing projects. They have chosen to stay out of it entirely because of the bad reputation they said the practice has within the roofing industry.

“You’ve got a lot of people here that are retired, that are on a fixed income, and they can’t afford for their property insurance to go up to double, right?” Curry said.

Senate Bill 76, according to DeSantis, will combat the practice of filing an insurance claim for what should be minor repairs.

DeSantis wants people to come off Citizens, the publicly-backed insurance.

As part of the bill, Citizens will be allowed to raise their rates to a level comparable with private insurance companies, as the governor tries to keep them in Florida.

The bill’s sponsor, State Senator Jim Boyd, says it would be over a year before Floridians saw any effect from this bill in their rates. That is assuming the bill works as intended and discourages the practice they say is costing the insurance industry millions in the state.

