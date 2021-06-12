19th Annual St. Armand’s Craft Festival held

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents are kicking off the hot summer days with a trip to St. Armand’s Circle.

Saturday started the 19th annual Craft Festival inside the circle.

Local artists and crafters displayed their art across the popular attraction as people filtered in and out of tents.

With more and more people taking off their masks for public events, the festival was buzzing with people looking to be social.

“We’ve had a wonderful time,” visitor Marlene Pollack said. “Just being out, enjoying the people, and seeing people smiling without masks.”

The event will continue Sunday in St. Armand’s Circle.

It is free and open to the public.

