Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two shared a room on the Celebrity Millennium.

The cruise line said they don’t have any symptoms and are currently in isolation.

The two tested positive during a required end-of-cruise test.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Celebrity Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, tweeted the Millennium was the first ship to sail with guests from North America.

All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated prior to the trip, which set sail from Saint Maarten on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
St. Petersburg Police are at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday after a body was found near...
Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing security guard
Williams
Sarasota man faces murder charge after May 5 fight
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
This is a spoof page, please do not show up naked to Siesta Key beach.
Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches

Latest News

As some doses approach expiration, the FDA extends the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson...
FDA extends shelf life for J&J vaccine
Health care workers provide vaccinations at a coronavirus drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response town hall; vaccine surplus grows as expiration dates loom
Crash involving motorcycle.
First Alert Traffic: Police and fire on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
7-Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention...
7-Eleven to celebrate 94th birthday throughout all of July
Longboat Key beach renourishment project.
Sand placement underway in LBK nourishment project