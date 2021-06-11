Today we start a reverse summertime pattern in our daily rains

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A change in our wind pattern will bring a shift to the timing of our rainfall over the next week. About 80% of the time in summer we have a south wind that bumps up against our afternoon westerly sea breeze and brings inland storms that drift back to the coast. About 20% of the time the flow reverses and winds blow west all day. This pattern promotes overnight and early morning showers near the coast that drift inland and never return. This is the pattern we are about to enter. Interestingly, there are eight identified variations to this concept, each with slightly different weather. This points to the old saying, the weather in summer, in Florida, is dependent on which way the wind blows. So over the next week expect the possibility of a coastal morning shower or thunderstorm and then afternoon showers and thunderstorms east of the interstate.

Winds could become a bit breezy Saturday as a trough moves into North Florida. Boaters get the latest forecast before leaving port and beach swimmers watch for increasing risk of rip currents over the weekend.

