Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SunCoast Blood Centers facing critical blood supply shortage

Suncoast man donates convalescent plasma after recovering from COVID-19.
Suncoast man donates convalescent plasma after recovering from COVID-19.(SunCoast Blood Bank)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers is facing a critical blood supply shortage and needs your help.

According to a Facebook post, your blood donation will help make sure they have the blood they need to save the lives of people across the Suncoast. “Just 45 minutes of your time will make a world of difference.”

Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood or platelets with no waiting period, according to the Facebook post.

To schedule your donation at one of the six locations or bloodmobiles, click here.

🩸 CRITICAL BLOOD NEED 🩸 The Need Is Now! SunCoast Blood Centers is facing a critical blood supply shortage – and you,...

Posted by SunCoast Blood Centers on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
St. Petersburg Police are at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday after a body was found near...
Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing security guard
Williams
Sarasota man faces murder charge after May 5 fight
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
This is a spoof page, please do not show up naked to Siesta Key beach.
Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches

Latest News

Crash involving motorcycle.
First Alert Traffic: Police and fire on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
Longboat Key beach renourishment project.
Sand placement underway in LBK nourishment project
William LaMoore is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography
Sarasota man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography
The plane landed safely in the median on I-75
Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Broward County
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Florida supermarket shooter had recently declared bankruptcy