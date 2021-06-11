SunCoast Blood Centers facing critical blood supply shortage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers is facing a critical blood supply shortage and needs your help.

According to a Facebook post, your blood donation will help make sure they have the blood they need to save the lives of people across the Suncoast. “Just 45 minutes of your time will make a world of difference.”

Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood or platelets with no waiting period, according to the Facebook post.

To schedule your donation at one of the six locations or bloodmobiles, click here.

