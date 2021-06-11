Storms possible in the morning near coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is getting bumped to our south which will bring a shift in winds and timing of storms for the weekend and beyond. That means we will have a chance for morning showers and thunderstorms scattered from sunrise through noon near the coast and then well east of I-75 during the latter half of the day. Not everyone is going to see the rain as the storms will be scattered about.

We will also see an increase in moisture and instability in the air beginning on Monday with a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about through Thursday next week.

Saturday we start off with mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower or two developing near the coast. These will tend to move inland with the sea breeze developing during the early afternoon. The rain chance near the coast is 20% and inland at 30% later in the day. The humidity will be high with heat indices anywhere from 93-96 degrees. The actual high will be around 89 degrees. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph throughout the day.

Sunday with a little less high pressure and more moisture our rain chance goes up just a little to 30%. Once again the timing will be the same as Saturday with a few storms near the coast mainly in the morning and then inland later in the day. We will see generally mostly sunny skies during the afternoon at the beaches and partly cloudy skies well inland along the sea breeze as it moves off to the east. The high on Sunday will be 89 with a feels like around 97 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday we will see a much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with morning storms still possible along the coast.

Small chance over the next 5 days (WWSB)

In the tropics we are monitoring an area that has a small chance of developing over the next 5 days in the SW Gulf of Mexico. Right now that area has a 20% chance of developing next week. If models continue to be consistent in keeping a closed low pressure in SW Gulf on future forecast model runs then those chances will go up significantly early next week. Right now it looks like high pressure will keep the impacts away from our coast but could generate some high surf late next week. We will be watching it very closely.

For boaters look for winds out of the WSW at 5-10 knots and seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

