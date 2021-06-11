Singing principal dazzles with ‘I Will Always Love You’ at graduation
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – A North Carolina principal dazzled this year’s graduating class by channeling Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”
Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, said he sings at graduation every year but had a special connection to the Class of 2021.
“This class was my first year, they were freshmen my first year in,” Gause said.
According to the singing principal, the song echoed the sentiments of all the faculty after a unique and challenging year.
