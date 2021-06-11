Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography

William LaMoore is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography
William LaMoore is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography(Sarasota County Jail)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

After receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office began investigating William LaMoore.

Officials say a Dropbox site registered to LaMoore had received child pornography. The IP address belonged to a halfway house where the suspect is a resident.

Officers found 18 videos depicting female children aging from 5 to 15 years being abused or exploited on film in the Dropbox.

Detectives say LaMoore admitted to utilizing his Amazon Fire tablet to access Snapchat and WhatsApp to meet people. LaMoore admitted to watching and viewing the images. His tablet was turned over to detectives.

He was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

