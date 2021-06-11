Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sand placement underway in LBK nourishment project

Longboat Key beach renourishment project.
Longboat Key beach renourishment project.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this week, Cottrell Contracting began dredging sand from New Pass for placement along southern Longboat Key, from the Sanctuary to Sands Point.

Beach work began just south of the L’Ambiance property and will progress southward to the terminal structure at New Pass. Once that portion of the beach is complete, the pipeline will be flipped and work will progress northward from the L’Ambiance condominium.

Kelly Brothers has completed the northernmost rock groin N-3 on Greer Island. This week, they will shift work from rock groin N-2 to rock groin N-1. They plan to construct rock groin N-1 in its entirety and then shift back to complete the landward portion of the N-2 structure.

The Weeks Marine dredge E.W. Ellefsen will return to the project area in late July / early August to construct beach segment 1, in the vicinity of the rock groins.

Dredging and beach fill operations are 24/7.  The rock groin work is limited to daylight hours only.  Please see the Google Map below for the location of the various work segments, and visit the link above for additional information on the expected construction schedule.  Check back frequently for updates on the progress of the work.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
St. Petersburg Police are at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday after a body was found near...
Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing security guard
Williams
Sarasota man faces murder charge after May 5 fight
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
This is a spoof page, please do not show up naked to Siesta Key beach.
Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches

Latest News

Crash involving motorcycle.
First Alert Traffic: Police and fire on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
William LaMoore is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography
Sarasota man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography
The plane landed safely in the median on I-75
Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Broward County
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Florida supermarket shooter had recently declared bankruptcy