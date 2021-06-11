Sand placement underway in LBK nourishment project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this week, Cottrell Contracting began dredging sand from New Pass for placement along southern Longboat Key, from the Sanctuary to Sands Point.

Beach work began just south of the L’Ambiance property and will progress southward to the terminal structure at New Pass. Once that portion of the beach is complete, the pipeline will be flipped and work will progress northward from the L’Ambiance condominium.

Kelly Brothers has completed the northernmost rock groin N-3 on Greer Island. This week, they will shift work from rock groin N-2 to rock groin N-1. They plan to construct rock groin N-1 in its entirety and then shift back to complete the landward portion of the N-2 structure.

The Weeks Marine dredge E.W. Ellefsen will return to the project area in late July / early August to construct beach segment 1, in the vicinity of the rock groins.

Dredging and beach fill operations are 24/7. The rock groin work is limited to daylight hours only. Please see the Google Map below for the location of the various work segments, and visit the link above for additional information on the expected construction schedule. Check back frequently for updates on the progress of the work.

