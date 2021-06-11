Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Renters in need can get personalized help in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting next week, Manatee County will offer one-on-one support to anyone who needs help applying for Emergency Rental Assistance funds available to help those who have fallen behind on rent payments because of losses from the pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, June 16, county staff will offer advice and help for navigating the online application at three central locations: the downtown Central Library, Palmetto Library and Gulfcoast Legal Services, located in the CareerSource Suncoast building at 1112 Manatee Avenue East.

The “ambassadors” at the libraries are bilingual, able to help both English and Spanish-speaking residents. Because dates, hours and locations may change based on turnout, full details for ERA help are being kept up-to-date at www.mymanatee.org/RentHelp

“The staff ambassadors out in the community is an idea that came about from our local nonprofit agencies who suggested having someone available at convenient locations during a variety of hours -- including some evening and Saturday hours -- to help those who need help,” said Geri Lopez, director of the Redevelopment and Economic Opportunity Department. “We’re calling the staff representatives ‘ambassadors’ because they’ll be there to help guide and assist applicants through the process and hopefully remove some of the confusion over applying.”

To date, about 300 Manatee County applicants have been approved for Emergency Rental Assistance funds totaling $1.8 million.

Under the ERA, eligible renters may receive grant funds for up to 12 months, if needed, through November 2021, whichever is less. Funds are paid directly to the landlord for delinquent rent bills. Full details and the application portal can be found at www.mymanatee.org/renthelp

Applicants must be at or below 80 percent of the area median income, -- $43,850/year for a one-person household. Renters who are at or below 50 percent of the AMI ($26,800/year for a one-person household) are given priority, along with those who have documented unemployment for more than 90 days. This is based on the number of people living in a household and the total income for everyone in the household.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
St. Petersburg Police are at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday after a body was found near...
Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing security guard
Williams
Sarasota man faces murder charge after May 5 fight
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
This is a spoof page, please do not show up naked to Siesta Key beach.
Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches

Latest News

Crash involving motorcycle.
First Alert Traffic: Police and fire on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
Longboat Key beach renourishment project.
Sand placement underway in LBK nourishment project
William LaMoore is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography
Sarasota man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography
The plane landed safely in the median on I-75
Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Broward County
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Florida supermarket shooter had recently declared bankruptcy