BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A small plane made an emergency landing on I-75 in Alligator Alley.

The plane landed safely with the plane ending up in the grass median near mile marker 37. Crews are working to remove the craft.

One lane of northbound I-75 is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say no one was injured during the landing.

