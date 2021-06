SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Osprey Avenue in Sarasota is now back open.

The road was closed due to “infrastructure work associated with the new Lift Station 87,” according to a tweet from the City of Sarasota.

👏👏OPEN! 👏👏Osprey Ave. is now open. We appreciate everyone’s patience during the road closure, which was necessary for infrastructure work associated with the new Lift Station 87. Drive safely! 🚙👍 pic.twitter.com/3ERXgHWZzy — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) June 11, 2021

