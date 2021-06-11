Advertise With Us
North Port woman sentenced in DUI manslaughter case

Samantha King
Samantha King(Sarasota County Jail)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman was sentenced Friday in connection with a 2019 DUI manslaughter case.

Samantha King was sentenced to 13 years of prison and 17 years of probation.

In 2019, King was driving near CoolToday baseball park in North Port when she crashed into a stopped vehicle near the stadium. Officials say she was traveling 85 miles per hour. She was 19 years old at the time of the crash.

The crash killed the occupants of the vehicle, George and Rose Almeder. The couple was celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

A search warrant for the defendant’s blood was obtained and executed which revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.232, more than 10 times the legal limit for a person under 21 years of age.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz commented, “Let this case serve as a reminder that choices matter. Because of the selfish behavior of a nineteen year old, a family has been forever changed. George and Rose’s 7 sons lost their parents. Their grandchildren will have to go the rest of their lives with only memories of the beautiful life their grandparents lived.”

