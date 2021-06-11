Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Sarasota County

K9s locate suspects accused of weekend robbery at Circle K
By Sierra McLean
Updated: 15 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Sarasota County on Friday.

According to police, one vehicle - driven by a 73-year-old Venice man - was traveling east on SR 776 when it entered the left turn, approaching the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard.

A motorcycle - driven by a 50-year-old Clermont man - was traveling west it entered the left lane on SR 776, approaching that same intersection.

The vehicle turned directly into the path of the motorcycle, according to police. The front of the vehicle collided with the front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was then separated from the motorcycle.

That motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The two passengers of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Venice woman and a 65-year-old Venice woman, were not injured either.

