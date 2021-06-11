Manatee County’s budget allocating large amount to road construction

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County government is allotting a large amount of money for road construction and improvement in its proposed 2021 budget.

County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge says the county has proposed about $350,000 to widen roadways, like the one at Moccasin-Wallow Road, which has seen a number of fatal crashes in recent months.

Technically, the money for this project is coming from their reserves. But the county’s administrator, Dr. Scott Hopes, says it’s not like they’re going under in their reserves.

This was money that had been piled up over where it needed to be, so now, Hopes says they’re putting it to good use.

“They’ll see, for a period of time, road construction like this community has not seen before,” Hopes said. “But fortunately, those roads will be completed.

It’s going to be a while before we start to see those tangible road improvements that are planned in the budget, but the county acknowledges that this money must be spent to handle a quickly growing population.

