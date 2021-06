VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police and fire are responding to a serious crash in Venice.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Jacaranda Blvd and Englewood Road and involved a vehicle and motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to SMH as a trauma alert.

Police are directing traffic and investigating the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.