Community comes together to raise money for the Anthony Fowler Foundation

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The audience was laughing it up with Tim the Dairy Farmer and two other comedians. Although there was a lot of laughter, the message was important, as this music and comedy event was raising thousands of dollars for the Anthony Fowler Foundation, a foundation that helps parents when a child dies.

“The average person doesn’t have life insurance or a plan for a loss of a child,” said Gretchen Fowler, Founder of the Anthony Fowler Foundation. “So what we do, we support them through that loss, offer to negotiate for funerals and memorials or build a memorial for them.”

Fowler’s son Anthony died at the age of 11 back in 2012 when a dirt ravine caved in on top of him. She says this foundation and these types of events are helping her cope and make a difference.

“I also have gone through what they’ve gone through, specifically in planning,” said Fowler. “No parent should have to worry about how they’re going to pay for a funeral and memorial when they are going through that. It’s hard enough they don’t need the added stress.”

In addition, the foundation helps with organ donations. Allyson Notine’s 18-year-old daughter Ainsley had a liver transplant when she was 5 months old.

“Events like this really help to not only raise community awareness about organ donation but also provide the community to help participate financially, to support the organization and it gives us a really great night out,” said Notine.

Fowler says she’s planning on working together with the Mikeal Steele family to create a memorial and help them with a nonprofit. Steele is the Parrish teen who was killed back in October after being struck by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle. Money from Thursday’s fundraiser will help with those plans.

For more information on the Anthony Fowler Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.