Charlotte deputies make arrest in church vandalism case

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing a church two weeks ago, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

On May 31, surveillance video taken shortly before 11 p.m., showed a person vandalizing St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. The video shows the suspect walking up to the church entryway with an unknown object in hand, scratching the stained glass. He repeats this act of vandalism on a total of six doors, scratching “FTC” on one of the doors, and also marring a religious statue of the Ten Commandments.

The sheriff’s office released the video to the public, showing a person appearing to be a white male with a large tattoo across his upper back and another tattoo on his upper chest.

Thanks to information provided by the community and follow-through from detectives, the suspect has been positively identified as Clayton M. Lynch, 31 of Port Charlotte. Lynch was arrested June 10 on a felony charge of criminal mischief to a church, synagogue, mosque or religious article.

Lynch remains at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.

