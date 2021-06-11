Bradenton man loses Rolex while golfing, has it returned months later

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Kenneth Whitt feels like he won the lottery.

He didn’t really win anything, but recently had a prized possession returned to him. A few months ago, while playing golf at the Waterlefe Golf and River Club in Bradenton, he lost his Rolex watch.

“It hurt my heart,” said Whitt.

Whitt said after hitting a golf ball at the second hole of the course, it went into the woods. He went and looked for it.

He found the golf ball but, in the process, he lost his Rolex. It had somehow managed to fall off his wrist.

“It’s not so much the value of the watch, it was the sentimental value of the watch,” said Whitt.

The watch was given to him by his wife and two daughters nearly 30 years ago. He said his girls helped pick it out and it was very meaningful to him.

He wore it daily until the day he lost it. “I did have it insured and it was going to be replaced,” said Whitt. “But you can’t replace it.”

Whitt was devastated about losing the watch. He went back and looked for the watch for several days. However, he had no luck.

He thought it was gone forever. Then, the unexpected happened.

John Petz lives in Ontario and also has a home in Lutz. He liked to come down to Bradenton and play the Waterlef Golf Course.

One afternoon, while hitting a ball at the second hole, he too lost it. He went into the same wooded area where Whitt had lost his ball and watch. He said he started following a trail of balls when something caught his eye.

“I saw something shiny in the leaves, so I reached down to pick it up,” said Petz. “I could clearly see it was a watch. I was quite dazzled by the diamonds. But, when you rolled it over and you looked at the engraving, you knew it had some sentimental value to somebody.”

Petz, a retired detective, was able to track Whitt down and return the watch to him. ”I am very grateful to him,” said Whitt.

