5th grade teacher from Clearwater arrested in Polk County for DUI

Lee Anne Huff, a 5th grade teacher from Clearwater, was charged with DUI
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 5th grade teacher from Pinellas County was arrested overnight for DUI.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s office, Lee Anne Huff, 50 was found slumped over the wheel of her vehicle at the Hamptons Golf and Country Club in Auburndale. The rear tire of the vehicle was on the curb and the car was running.

According to the affidavit, when deputies spoke with Huff, they “observed her to have bloodshot watery eyes, and could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and heard her to have slurred speech.”

When Huff got out of her vehicle, deputies “observed her to have a front to back sway of approximately 2 to 4 inches.” Also in the car’s center console cup holder was an opened can of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

Deputies asked Huff for her driver’s license, instead she gave deputies a credit card. When asked how much she had to drink, Huff told deputies, “It was f***ing awesome!”

Huff is a 5th grade math and science teacher at Leila Davis Elementary School in Pinellas County.

“Teachers should be setting positive examples for their students and the community. Drinking and driving is the opposite of that. There is never an excuse to drink and drive. Please, take advantage of the many resources out there, and don’t drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.” Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a press release.

Huff was arrested for DUI (M1) and transported to the Polk County Jail where her blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.174 and 0.170 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

The legal threshold for DUI is 0.08 or more grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. She is currently being held without bond.

