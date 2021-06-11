Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

3 dead at Florida supermarket include grandmother, grandson

Three people, including the shooting, died Thursday in a shooting at a south Florida Publix.
Three people, including the shooting, died Thursday in a shooting at a south Florida Publix.
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket before killing himself, authorities said, causing dozens to flee the store in panic.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a Publix located in a strip mall that also houses small shops and restaurants.

Authorities initially said the shooter and the victims may have known each other. A later update from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said there was no known motive or relationship between the suspect and the victims, but detectives were still investigating.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Timothy J. Wall, 55, of Royal Palm Beach.

The names of the grandmother and her grandson won’t be released. Their family invoked Marsy’s Law, the sheriff’s office said, which allows victims of crimes to block information that could be used to locate or harass them or their families from being made public.

Juan Guardia told the Palm Beach Post he was in the deli area when the shooting happened in the produce aisle.

“I heard, ‘They’re shooting!’ A woman Publix worker said, ‘Run! Shooting!’” Guardia said. “I was scared. It’s sad because everything happened fast. Everyone was running, some employees were crying.”

Ron Glassman, a stress management consultant, had just parked his car and was heading to another shop when about 50 customers and employees in small clusters came running out of the Publix yelling, “There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter. Don’t go in there.”

“It was pretty chaotic. People were very shaken,” Glassman said.

He said armed sheriff’s deputies wearing helmets and bulletproof vests arrived about five minutes later.

Publix, in a statement, said, “Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy.” The company added that it is cooperating with law enforcement but declined further comment. Publix is Florida’s largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.

The sheriff’s office said the supermarket would be closed until Saturday.

Royal Palm Beach is a middle-class suburb of 40,000 residents, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) inland from Palm Beach.

__

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
St. Petersburg Police are at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday after a body was found near...
Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing security guard
Williams
Sarasota man faces murder charge after May 5 fight
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
This is a spoof page, please do not show up naked to Siesta Key beach.
Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches

Latest News

Crash involving motorcycle.
First Alert Traffic: Police and fire on scene of serious crash involving motorcycle
Longboat Key beach renourishment project.
Sand placement underway in LBK nourishment project
William LaMoore is charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography
Sarasota man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography
The plane landed safely in the median on I-75
Plane makes emergency landing on I-75 in Broward County
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a shooting at a Publix grocery store in...
Florida supermarket shooter had recently declared bankruptcy