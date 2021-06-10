Advertise With Us
US Coast Guard repatriates 20 Haitians after rescue

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIAMI (WWSB) - The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence crew repatriated 20 Haitian migrants to Cap Haitien, Haiti after patrol found them over the weekend.

The USCG received a report Saturday from a Customs and Border Protection maritime patrol aircraft crew of a 28-foot boat that had been spotted 11 miles east of Lake Worth.

Crews intercepted the boat and found 20 Haitian migrants and one Colombian aboard. The Colombian national was brought ashore for further investigation by Homeland Security.

The 20 migrants were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Confidence for repatriation, and one person was brought to shore for additional screening. They were given food, water and medical attention.

Since Oct 2020 the Coast Guard has intercepted and repatriated 271 Haitian migrants.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to watch the Caribbean and surrounding waters for illegal and unsafe migration,” said Lt. Edwin Valentin, Coast Guard liaison to Haiti. “Taking to the sea to smuggle yourself into the country is very dangerous; we urge you not to risk you and your loved-ones’ lives.”

