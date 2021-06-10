SRQ adding flights to D.C., Texas, New York this fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to add flights to its growing schedule.

Beginning Nov. 7, Southwest Airlines will adding a daily flight to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport (DCA); and Dallas Love Field (DAL).

Southwest is also adding Sunday-Friday flights to New York LaGuardia (LGA) on Nov. 7. The airline will also offer flights to Austin, Texas (AUS) from Sarasota on various days during the holiday season.

