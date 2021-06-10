Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota man faces murder charge after May 5 fight

Nicklaus Williams
Nicklaus Williams(SCSO)
By ABC12 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A women involved in a physical argument with a man five weeks ago has died of her injuries, and the man she fought with has now been charged with murder.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they have upgraded charges against 26-year-old Nicklaus Williams since the victim’s death on May 29.

On the evening of May 5, deputies responded to an apartment on Beneva Road after witnesses dialed 911 to report a loud altercation in which the suspect was yelling, screaming and throwing furniture and appliances, according to an amended probable cause affidavit.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who told deputies she and Williams, who had left the scene, fought, breaking several items inside the apartment. The victim told deputies no crime had occurred.

Two hours later, the victim dialed 911 to report Williams had returned to the apartment and slammed her head into the wall during another altercation. Deputies located the victim down the street from the apartment, with a large hematoma above her eye.

The victim was treated by medical personnel but refused transport to the hospital. Williams was apprehended the next day and charged with felony battery, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence, documents said.

The victim’s injuries complicated an existing condition, the affidavit said. She was hospitalized and over the course of the next three weeks, suffering internal bleeding and gangrene, enduring several amputations. Ultimately, her internal organs failed. She died May 29 and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator went for a quick dip at a pool in Englewood
Woman finds gator taking a dip in Englewood pool
This is a spoof page, please do not show up naked to Siesta Key beach.
Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches
Gerald Lombard was murdered in 1994.
Science, detective work identify victim of 27-year-old Charlotte County murder
Alligator in Englewood public pool.
Alligator surprises aerobics class at Englewood public pool

Latest News

St. Petersburg Police are at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday after a body was found near...
Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing security guard
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
Coast Guard repatriates 20 migrants to Haiti
US Coast Guard repatriates 20 Haitians after rescue
After a college student was found dead after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride,...
Rideshare safety is common sense, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says
The governor condemned antisemitism during a Town Hall.
Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms