Sarasota man faces murder charge after May 5 fight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A women involved in a physical argument with a man five weeks ago has died of her injuries, and the man she fought with has now been charged with murder.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they have upgraded charges against 26-year-old Nicklaus Williams since the victim’s death on May 29.

On the evening of May 5, deputies responded to an apartment on Beneva Road after witnesses dialed 911 to report a loud altercation in which the suspect was yelling, screaming and throwing furniture and appliances, according to an amended probable cause affidavit.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who told deputies she and Williams, who had left the scene, fought, breaking several items inside the apartment. The victim told deputies no crime had occurred.

Two hours later, the victim dialed 911 to report Williams had returned to the apartment and slammed her head into the wall during another altercation. Deputies located the victim down the street from the apartment, with a large hematoma above her eye.

The victim was treated by medical personnel but refused transport to the hospital. Williams was apprehended the next day and charged with felony battery, criminal mischief and resisting arrest without violence, documents said.

The victim’s injuries complicated an existing condition, the affidavit said. She was hospitalized and over the course of the next three weeks, suffering internal bleeding and gangrene, enduring several amputations. Ultimately, her internal organs failed. She died May 29 and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

