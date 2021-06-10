Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Reaction to the latest mass shooting on Thursday, this time at a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, has been swift, and sentiments have varied. Here’s a sample:
I do not pray but please to whatever Gods do not let it be any of my former coworkers or neighbors.#massshooting #Publix #RoyalPalmBeach— Laurel Stuart (@ohwell561) June 10, 2021
“Including a child”— 🇵🇷La Califorinquena🇵🇷‼️😷🇺🇦🇹🇯 (@LCaliforinquena) June 10, 2021
Your 2A rights don’t supersede my right to live in peace, w/o fear of an active shooter.#EnoughIsEnough#PublixShooting#Publix#GunControlNow#GunViolence#BREAKING https://t.co/AIgE9hpd2N
Let me take a guess. The shooter is a man. #Publix— NeenaB (@NeenaBhaze) June 10, 2021
Too scary! This is my grocery store. Been there hundreds of times! I can only imagine what it was like in there when those loud shots rang out 😧#Publix #RoyalPalmBeach https://t.co/9rp6J8lPXA— Logical Lawyer 👩🏻💼 (@CubaLibreEsq) June 10, 2021
Too scary! This is my grocery store. Been there hundreds of times! I can only imagine what it was like in there when those loud shots rang out 😧#Publix #RoyalPalmBeach https://t.co/9rp6J8lPXA— Logical Lawyer 👩🏻💼 (@CubaLibreEsq) June 10, 2021
2 dead after shooting at a #Publix in Florida. The shooter is also dead - CNN Even after this, the #FloridaGOP led legislature won’t talk about any new #gunsafety measures. @Publix please speak up for our safety. @AMarch4OurLives https://t.co/DXNgnRINq8— Joanie Schirm (@SunshineJoanie) June 10, 2021
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.