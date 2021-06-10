Advertise With Us
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issues Consumer Alert about COVID-19 vaccine survey scam

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning Florida...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning Florida residents about a COVID-19 vaccine survey scam that is emerging in the state.(Source: FL Attorney General)
By WCTV Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert Thursday warning Florida residents about a COVID-19 vaccine survey scam that is emerging in the state.

Earlier this year, the Better Business Bureau warned of scammers contacting citizens by email, text message or phone call offering compensation in exchange for completing a COVID-19 vaccine survey.

According to the alert, these are not authentic surveys and residents may be duped into sharing personal information. Once a victim’s information is stolen via the fake survey, scammers can use it to access bank accounts, set up credit cards or steal identities.

The scam reportedly involves messages from scammers impersonating relatives, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine providers or other sources, according to the alert. The content of the messages may offer reward money or prizes for filling out the phony survey after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by the Department of Justice.

Moody issued the following tips to help avoid COVID-19 vaccine related scams:

  • Do not automatically trust the number listed on the caller ID, especially unsolicited calls;
  • Hang up or ignore someone who reaches out asking for personal information or requests payment;
  • Avoid clicking on links in email or text messages offering compensation for COVID-19 vaccinations; and
  • Be especially wary of communications with misspellings or poor grammar.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

