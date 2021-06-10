Dry weather continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and dry air will again produce virtually rain-free skies. Rain chance will remain at only 10%, with showers that dissipate as they move westward from the interior of the state. The Suncoast is drying out again and the Fire Danger Index is rising. Yesterday’s observed index showed Manatee county under a Very High fire danger rating. Some relief will come over the weekend.
By Saturday our winds will begin to shift to the west. This shift will be caused by a recentering of our high-pressure ridge to the south and a trough moving into North Florida. This pattern will last into the next work week. The impact of this will be a shift in our rainfall pattern. Storms that form will drift in an east-moving direction. This will favor a morning shower near the coast and a heavier rain inland in the afternoon.
