Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

African woman gives birth to 10 babies, becomes contender for world record

According to reports, a woman in South Africa recently gave birth to 10 babies.
According to reports, a woman in South Africa recently gave birth to 10 babies.(Pexels)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in South Africa may hold the world record for giving birth to the most babies.

BBC reports Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies – seven boys and three girls.

Sithole’s husband told Petoria News initial scans only showed six babies. Later in the pregnancy doctors told the couple they were having octuplets, so they were surprised by the decuplets.

Sithole also has 6-year-old twins.

Guiness World Records is looking into Sithole’s case.

Nadya Suleman, of the United States, holds the current world record for giving birth to octuplets in 2009.

According to reports, a woman from Mali gave birth to nine babies in May 2021.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator went for a quick dip at a pool in Englewood
Woman finds gator taking a dip in Englewood pool
This is a spoof page, please do not show up naked to Siesta Key beach.
Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches
Gerald Lombard was murdered in 1994.
Science, detective work identify victim of 27-year-old Charlotte County murder
Alligator in Englewood public pool.
Alligator surprises aerobics class at Englewood public pool

Latest News

St. Petersburg Police are at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday after a body was found near...
Body found near Skyway Bridge identified as missing security guard
Police respond to a fatal shooting inside a Royal West Palm Beach, Fla., Publix on Thursday.
Man kills woman, child, himself at Florida supermarket
A law enforcement presence is seen from an aerial view at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Fla.,...
Reaction to Publix shooting ranges from sadness to anger
3 dead, including child, after shooting inside a Publix store in Royal Palm Beach, FL. (Source:...
Police hold briefing about Publix shooting in Fla.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden lays out vaccine donations, urges world leaders to join