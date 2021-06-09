Water taxis proposed in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You might soon be able to park your car in Bradenton and head to Anna Maria Island by water.
Manatee County commissioners are interested in making that idea a reality, with water taxis like the ones used in the Tampa area.
During the most recent county meeting, the idea gained support and traction, as traffic continues to back up the bridges to the islands.
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said she’s been a supporter of the idea for a while and hasn’t heard any disagreement yet.
“What we hear most often from people is, ‘Oh my gosh, the traffic, we can’t even get to the island to enjoy the beaches that we helped pay for,’” Baugh said.
Baugh also said that, in a perfect world, people could launch from Pier 22 in Bradenton and travel by boat to Palmetto, Anna Maria Island, and Bradenton Beach by water.
They will get more information on the feasibility of this plan toward the end of July.
