Teen arrested in accidental shooting in Englewood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old has been charged in the accidental shooting death of a Charlotte County girl in March, authorities said.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a juvenile female was shot and killed March 31 in a house on Euler Avenue in Englewood. During the initial investigation, deputies determined that the weapon was accidentally discharged by a 17-year-old male who was known but unrelated to the victim.
After a review of the investigation, the State Attorney’s Office found probably cause and on Tuesday issued a warrant for the boy’s arrest on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The 17-year-old, which ABC7 will not identify because of his age, was placed into custody and transported to the Charlotte County Jail for processing.
