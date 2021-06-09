Teen arrested in accidental shooting in Englewood

Teen arrested in accidental shooting in Englewood
Generic image (Source: WALB)
By ABC7 Staff | June 9, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 12:15 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old has been charged in the accidental shooting death of a Charlotte County girl in March, authorities said.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a juvenile female was shot and killed March 31 in a house on Euler Avenue in Englewood. During the initial investigation, deputies determined that the weapon was accidentally discharged by a 17-year-old male who was known but unrelated to the victim.

After a review of the investigation, the State Attorney’s Office found probably cause and on Tuesday issued a warrant for the boy’s arrest on charges of manslaughter with a firearm, a first-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The 17-year-old, which ABC7 will not identify because of his age, was placed into custody and transported to the Charlotte County Jail for processing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.