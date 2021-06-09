Sarasota man charged with showing obscene material to children

Deputies approached Thomas Charles Waylett on June 4 at his home in the 2600 block of Pine Lake Terrace after receiving reports of Waylett showing several children a drawn image of a nude woman, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies say Waylett told them he drew a picture of a nude woman and showed it to a group of girls in the backyard of his condo, and to a boy in front of his condo. Deputies say he admitted having fantasies about one of the girls, who he estimated to be 10-11 years old.