Sarasota man charged with showing obscene material to children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 67-year-old Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with showing his drawings of naked women to children in his neighborhood, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies approached Thomas Charles Waylett on June 4 at his home in the 2600 block of Pine Lake Terrace after receiving reports of Waylett showing several children a drawn image of a nude woman, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies say Waylett told them he drew a picture of a nude woman and showed it to a group of girls in the backyard of his condo, and to a boy in front of his condo. Deputies say he admitted having fantasies about one of the girls, who he estimated to be 10-11 years old.
Investigators also say Waylett admitted to drawing a second image and pasting a magazine photo of a young girl’s face onto it before showing it to children.
Waylett said he burned the drawings because he didn’t want to go to jail. A search of his home revealed drawing paper and colored pencils, and a magazine where a clipped photo was taken. Waylett was arrested and charged with two counts of distributing obscene material to a minor and one count of tampering with evidence.
