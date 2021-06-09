Manatee County honors 911 operators

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County honored its frontline 911 operators with special awards on Wednesday.
Each operator could tell you a story or 12.
“It’s always great to know we took care of someone in the community and helped them move forward past their tragic moment,” said Kyra Lamb, an award-winning 911 operator.
Fellow operator and award winner Adam Bruner said, “Yeah it can be very stressful. You get a split second to decide what’s going on. And a lot of people are in their worst moment, they could be screaming or crying. And you’re just trying to decipher so you can let our responders know what they’re going for.”
It’s the story behind the story. And their stories are worth telling.
