Manatee Animal Services to host pet vaccine clinics

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Building on the success of last month’s free pet vaccination microchip and licensing clinic for Manatee County pet owners, Manatee County Animal Services MCAS will host two more free vet vaccination clinics later this month.
Free services offered include vaccines for rabies and distemper, microchip (with pet registration), and Annual Pet Licensing.
“Manatee County Animal Services, is pleased to offer free vaccinations, targeting those who really need assistance,” said Manatee County Animal Services Chief Sarah Brown. “We know this past year has been difficult for many families, so we are thankful the Manatee Community Foundation was able to assist with funding, so we could provide the clinics free of charge and get families prepared for Hurricane Season.”
The clinics will be held:
For more information on the free pet clinics, visit www.mymanatee.org/petclinic.
Dogs must be leashed and nonaggressive. Cats must be in a secure carrier and pet owners must provide a driver’s license or state ID.
More than 100 Manatee County pet owners attended the free vaccination clinic on May 23.
MCAS has partnered with Lost Pet Services, Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their families, to provide free microchips with on-site registration. Manatee Community Foundation provided funding to support this clinic, and future ones this summer, so they could be free to the public.
Manatee County Animal Services is Manatee County’s only open-admission shelter facility, taking in an average of seven animals per day in 2020. The mission of MCAS is to maintain public health and safety through the enforcement of laws and ordinances related to animals, issue and maintain records for annual pet licensing, promote responsible pet ownership, promote adoptions, and reduce pet overpopulation.
The free clinics were made possible through a $10,000 donation from the Manatee Community Foundation.
