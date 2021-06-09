Hot and steamy weather for a while with little rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and dry air will stick around through Friday which means not many storms moving through our area over the next couple of days. The rain chances will be going up a bit by the weekend but should still be fairly dry for most everyone. It will start to get a bit windier for boaters by Saturday as the pressure gradient starts to tighten with storm system moving through the SE U.S.
By Monday of next week we can anticipate a frontal system or trough of low pressure to move into N. Florida which will swing our winds around to the west which will tend to bring a few coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms to our area in the late morning and early afternoon.
For Thursday look for mostly sunny skies to start the day followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with only a 20% chance for a late day storm or two. The high at the beach will be 88 and low to mid 90′s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 mph and switch around to the WNW by the early afternoon at 10 mph.
Friday is going to be much like Thursday with a 20% chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Most areas will stay dry however. Highs will be in the low 90′s for many and around 88 at the beach. The feels like temperatures will be getting a little higher due to an increase in moisture near the surface.
The weekend is calling for decent weather with only a 30% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday and most of those will be inland and move toward the east coast later in the day due to a west wind out ahead of a frontal boundary to our north.
Sunday we will see a slight increase in our rain chances as they go up to 40% inland and 30% closer to the coast. The high on Sunday around 88. The lows will be upper 70′s and it will feel much warmer due to the increase in humidity on a west wind.
There will be a good chance for scattered showers next week from Monday through Wednesday with a 40-50% chance for storms. They will be scattered storms and will be possible at anytime through the day.
In the tropics all is quiet for now with a couple of tropical waves making their way through the Caribbean. One has a 20% chance of developing in the western Caribbean mid week next week.
For boaters expect winds out of the S/SW at 5-10 knots and seas less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.