Hot and dry on the Suncoast before weekend humidity rises

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunny skies and only isolated showers in the afternoon will keep the Suncoast in high temperatures that top out in the low 90s.
Slightly dry air for this time of year will combine with high pressure building in to limit rain chances to 20% or less for several days. It’s not unusual to have several dry days in a row during the wet season when dry air moves in. The dry air will be replaced by higher humidity by the weekend.
The spike in humidity will be due to a wind shift over the weekend. A trough of low pressure will slip into North Florida as high pressure builds south of us by Saturday. This will shift winds to the west and bring in the humidity, which will raise the “feels-like temperatures.” West winds will also favor morning showers near the coast and afternoon showers inland.
