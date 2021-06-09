Satirical Sarasota County Facebook page causes headaches with fake claims of nude beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fake Facebook page that poses as the Sarasota County Government is causing a headache for real officials with posts too ridiculous to be true.
The Facebook group may look legit, but Sarasota County officials say nothing could be further from the truth.
Earlier this week, the satire group made a post to “remind” residents of an upcoming “event.”
The post reads, “We would like to remind everybody that on June 9th, the East section of Siesta Key Beach will be designated as a ‘clothing optional’ beach from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Please plan your beach days accordingly and have a great week!”
Though most people would be able to spot the spoof, it is a good chance to remind residents that there will not be a “clothing optional” section of Siesta Key and failure to obey rules about beach dress will most likely end with your arrest.
