Bicyclist dies a week after Manatee crash, police say

Bicyclist dies a week after Manatee crash, police say
(Source: Gray News)
By ABC7 Staff | June 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 12:32 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist injured in a crash with an SUV in Manatee County June 1 has dies of his injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 51st Avenue East. An SUV driven by a 38-year-old Sarasota woman was on 51st Avenue, preparing to make a left turn onto U.S. 301 when a 69-year-old Bradenton man on a bicycle was crossing the highway in the marked crosswalk, troopers say. The SUV collided with the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries. He died at the hospital Tuesday, the FHP says. The crash investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.