Bicyclist dies a week after Manatee crash, police say

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 51st Avenue East. An SUV driven by a 38-year-old Sarasota woman was on 51st Avenue, preparing to make a left turn onto U.S. 301 when a 69-year-old Bradenton man on a bicycle was crossing the highway in the marked crosswalk, troopers say. The SUV collided with the bicyclist.