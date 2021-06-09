Bicyclist dies a week after Manatee crash, police say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist injured in a crash with an SUV in Manatee County June 1 has dies of his injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. 301 and 51st Avenue East. An SUV driven by a 38-year-old Sarasota woman was on 51st Avenue, preparing to make a left turn onto U.S. 301 when a 69-year-old Bradenton man on a bicycle was crossing the highway in the marked crosswalk, troopers say. The SUV collided with the bicyclist.
The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Blake Medical Center with serious injuries. He died at the hospital Tuesday, the FHP says. The crash investigation is continuing.
