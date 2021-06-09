2 teens arrested in connection with ambush style killing of teen in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with the ambush style killing of a 17-year-old in Polk County.
Sheriff Grady Judd called the scene a ‘massacre.’
Taigur Taguri, a 17-year-old student at George Jenkins High School arrived at Gordon Heights Park in Bartow with a female friend just before 10 p.m., Monday. The female passenger told Judd he had asked her to tag along to the park. Taguri told her he was going to the park to sell marijuana.
It’s there where where Judd says 16-year-old Jevon Berrien Jr. and 16-year-old Margus Johnson decided to rob Taguri of his marijuana but, Judd added, for whatever reason the pair decided to shoot instead in front of multiple witnesses who were seated at the table in the park.
The female inside the vehicle narrowly missed being hit.
24 hours after issuing a plea for information, Judd said he was given the two boys’ names.
After a search of the home, investigators found a 9 mm Glock which matched the ammunition found at the scene.
Sheriff Judd is asking the state attorney to charge both boys as adults.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.