Woman finds gator taking a dip in Englewood pool

ENGELWOOD, Fla. (North Port Sun) - When you think public pool, you expect to take a dip with other people.
An alligator, however, is not a swimming buddy anyone expects to see.
According to our news partners at the North Port Sun, Amelia Robinson got a big surprise when she arrived for a aerobics class at the public pool at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood.
In the pool was a 2-foot long gator.
“He acted like he was on vacation,” Amelia Robinson said.
County Natural Resources staff was called, but the park staff was able to corral the gator and remove it from the pool.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission defines a nuisance alligator as those 4 feet or larger. The alligator must also pose a threat to people, pets or property before they will come out to remove him.
Hopefully he got a little bit of cardio in though.
