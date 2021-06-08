St. Pete Police recover stolen Marvel-themed prothestic leg

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Pete Police announced that they have recovered a missing custom prosthetic leg that featured Marvel-characters. Police say the leg was taken after a man was struck by a vehicle.
According to officials, Christopher Harris, 49, was walking around 10 p.m. Monday along 49th Street when he was struck. The impact caused Harris’ prosthetic leg to dislodge and hit another car. It disappeared before officers arrived. Both drivers were reported to have stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Harris was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The prosthetic leg was customized with characters from the Marvel Universe and was estimated to be worth $15,000.
After turning to social media for help, St. Pete Police say that they received a call on where to find the leg. Officers located the discarded prosthetic behind a laundry mat and it was returned to the victim’s wife.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.