Some raindrops overhead this evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We are seeing a few showers and thunderstorms this evening and we expect those to continue to be isolated along the coast this evening. Rain chances go back to 20% into Wednesday and for much of the rest of the week. We are keeping things quite toasty with temperatures in the 90′s and humid conditions of the next few days.
As we continue to watch the tropics, The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the area of concern to a 30% chance for formation in the next 5 days.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.