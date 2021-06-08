Sheriff Grady Judd: High school senior brutally slain in drug deal

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Massacred. That’s the word Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd used to describe what happened to a high school student who was killed during an apparent drug deal.
Taigur Taguri, a 17-year-old student at George Jenkins High School arrived at Gordon Heights Park in Bartow with a female friend just before 10 p.m., Monday. The female passenger told Judd he had asked her to tag along to the park. Taigur told her he was going to the park to sell marijuana.
Judd says several teens, described as black males in their early 20s, were sitting in the park. Witnesses told detectives they walked to Taigur’s vehicle.
Judd then says the pair was ambushed by gunfire. The female in the vehicle was not injured -- something Judd called “miraculous.” The department says no marijuana was taken from the scene and that they are offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
If you have any information on the identity of the men who shot Taigur Taguri, please contact law enforcement.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.